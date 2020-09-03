How Some of Your Favorite Activities May Be Slowly and Permanently Harming Your Health

Sponsored - When thinking of some of our favorite things to do in warm weather months, we normally associate those thoughts with feelings of joy, accomplishment, relaxation or even the feeling of an adrenaline rush.

But what if some of those very things that we love and enjoy were insidiously causing irreversible damage to our health?

The activities that I am referring to are those that can expose you to noise levels that can be loud enough to cause damage permanent damage to your ears.

We are naturally exposed to a variety of sounds, at different volumes, daily. Most of those everyday sounds are at a low enough frequency that they do not cause any damage our hearing. But there can be times when noise exposure can cause damage, even if exposed for just a short period of time.

Noise Induced Hearing Loss occurs when someone is exposed to sounds that are so loud that damage is caused to the sensitive structures in the inner ear. It is important to note that Noise Induced Hearing Loss is not always instantaneous, and the onset can be so gradual that it can be tough for the person experiencing the loss to notice the change. Even after hearing loss is noticed, it is not uncommon for a person to wait an average of 7 years before seeking the proper care and treatment.

Below are some popular activities where the protection of hearing is too often not taken seriously enough. 8 hours at dBA 85 and just 14 minutes at 100 dBa and above can damage your hearing. Let’s take a look at where each activity registers:

DIY & Home Improvement Projects: 80-100 dBa. Warmer weather and spending more time at home can motivate us to begin working on home projects and landscaping. When projects require the use of loud power tools or other machinery, proper hearing protection is a must. This also includes protecting your ears when operating or being near someone who is operating a lawnmower or tractor. Motorcycles & Motorsports: 80-110 dBa While some could argue that the loudness of motorcycles is a safety feature because of low visibility in traffic- the volume of motorcycles can almost be deafening. Riding with the proper hearing protection is always suggested. Loud Music & Live Sporting Events: 94-120 dBa. Exposure to loud music may come as a no-brainer for some but it is important to list to emphasize the potential negative impacts of exposure. Whether streaming through ear buds at volumes too high or attending a concert or auto race- what is too loud is often underestimated. A concert that is loud enough can lead to painful acoustic trauma. It is important to always take the volume of events attended into consideration and to stay prepared by bringing along the proper ear protection. Firearms- 120-160+ dBa. Gunshot blasts tops our list with having the ability to register in at over 120 dBA. Any activity that involves firearms has the ability to have a tremendous and negative impact on your hearing. It is common for those who regularly handle firearms to develop something we call “shooters ear”. Shooters ear is a condition where significant hearing loss develops on the side of the body that the gun is held. The volume of guns registers so high on the decibel chart that just one gunshot blast can cause irreversible, and painful trauma to the ear.

