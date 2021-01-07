Better Health with Cleaner Air from Crawford Company

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Crawford Company and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or it’s editorial staff. To learn more about Crawford Company , visit Crawford Company online.

The quality of air you breathe, can have a direct effect on your health. Crawford Company offers a variety of air cleaning products for residential and commercial applications. Air cleaning and filtration can help protect the general well-being of occupants of an indoor or enclosed space and add to the Home Comfort. Air cleaning products are designed to reduce and/or remove airborne particulates such as:

Dust | Smoke | Pollen | Mold | Viruses | Allergens | Bacteria | Pet Dander | Odors | Static Electricity

Air cleaning products fall into two categories: portable air cleaners and HVAC (furnace filters and duct-mounted air cleaners) products installed in a central HVAC system. Portable air cleaners are stand-alone units that must be plugged in and turned on to operate. Portable air cleaners are commonly called air purifiers or air sanitizers. Furnace filters and other duct-mounted air cleaners filter the air whenever the HVAC system fan is operating. Besides simply removing viruses and bacteria from the air, air quality filters can also remove allergens and other things from the air that can have a negative impact on your health.

Crawford Company also recommends the iWave Air Purifier. iWave is an air purifying device that installs in any duct air conditioning system. When air passes over the iWave, ions produced by the device reduce pathogens, allergens, particles, smoke and odors in the air, creating a healthy environment without producing any harmful byproducts. You can view the Pathogen Test Results for iWave here.

iWave uses patented technology, called needle-point bi-polar ionization, to create equal amounts of positive and negative ions. When these ions are injected into the air stream, they break down passing pollutants and gases into harmless compounds like oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen and water vapor.

*Product Disclaimer: The use of air cleaning products, high efficiency filters, and high-performance filter systems, does not preclude/supersede the following of all guidelines as specified by the CDC, WHO, federal, state and local governments and other health organizations. Crawford’s air cleaning products improve overall indoor air quality, as well as address odors, allergies, mold, bacteria, viruses, and other air quality concerns. Please note: none of these products have been specifically tested for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

