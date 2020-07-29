Breathe Cleaner Air with Crawford Company

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Crawford Company and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Crawford Company, visit Crawford Company Online.

The Crawford Company offers a variety indoor air quality products for both commercial and residential applications. One of those products, the iWave Air Cleaner, has recently been tested and has proven to be 99.4% effective in pathogen testing, against the COVID 19 virus. The iWave air cleaner is easily installed in both residential and commercial applications.

HOW iWAVE WORKS

iWave is an air purifying device that installs in any air conditioning or heating system. When air passes over the iWave, ions produced by the device reduce pathogens, allergens, particles, smoke and odors in the air, creating a healthy environment without producing any harmful byproducts.

Needle-point bi-polar ionization - iWave uses needle-point bi-polar ionization to create equal amounts of positive and negative ions. When these ions are injected into the air stream and the breathable air space, they break down passing pollutants and gases into harmless compounds like oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen and water vapor.

Ions attack pathogens and allergens - When the ions come in contact with viruses, bacteria or mold, their reaction decomposes surface proteins of these pathogens, thereby inhibiting their activity. The ions also attach to allergens like pollen and other particles like dust and dander, causing them to band together until they are large enough to be caught by your ventilation system’s air filter.

Nature’s technology - iWave’s technology generates the same ions that nature creates with lightening, waterfalls, and ocean waves, etc. Nature uses energy to break apart molecules, naturally cleaning the air and producing a healthy environment. The only difference between the iWave’s technology and nature is that the iWave does it without developing harmful ozone.

