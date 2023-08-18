Crawford Company: Importance of hot water recirculation systems

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Crawford Company and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Crawford Company, visit https://crawford-company.com/

Recirculation systems play a significant role in enhancing comfort, efficiency, and water conservation in homes. The primary goal of a recirculation system is to eliminate the delay and wastage of water that occurs when waiting for hot water to travel from the water heater to the point of use, such as a faucet or shower.

There are two main types of recirculation systems:

Closed systems: A closed recirculation system involves the installation of a dedicated loop of hot water pipes, along with a recirculation pump and a return line. Hot water is continuously circulated through this loop, ensuring that hot water is always readily available at the faucets and fixtures. The recirculation pump keeps the water moving, preventing it from cooling down in the pipes and reducing the time it takes to get hot water.

Open systems: Open systems use a recirculation pump that is activated only when hot water is requested at a tap or fixture. This system eliminates the need for a return line and continuously circulating hot water. Sensors or timers trigger the pump, sending hot water from the water heater to the desired outlet, ensuring instant hot water without the need to wait.

Both closed and open recirculation systems offer advantages in terms of convenience, as they eliminate the wait for hot water and reduce water wastage.

Thankfully, Crawford Company installs boilers and hydronic systems. Our innovative designs and installations of radiant heating systems, along with our in depth plumbing repair and servicing knowledge, means we are well equipped to handle your heating needs, including boiler repair, replacement and service. Maximizing the efficiency of your systems is what we do, and our boiler service ensures that you are getting the most production at the lowest cost.

If you have questions about recirculation systems, contact Crawford Company Today!

Plumbing Services | 24/7 Emergency Service | Drain Cleaning Services | Boilers and Hydronic Services | Plumbing Products