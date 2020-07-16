Crawford Company Offers Great NEW Services

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Crawford Company and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Crawford Company, visit Crawford Company Online.

Since 1952 quad citizens have looked to Crawford Company for premier residential contracting services. Crawford has offered top tier heating, air, and plumbing services to thousands of customers. Now, Crawford has purchased Art-O-Lite Electric to expand services.

Art-O-Lite has been a local fixture int he area for over 50 years. Art-O-Lite Electric’s team of expert technicians provides safe and high quality services at a competitive rate. Turn to us for residential services including exterior accent lighting, security lighting and landscape lighting. These features enhance the aesthetics of your home, while providing a safe environment for your family. Ask us about LED lighting enhancements as well. Our technicians offer lighting repair and replacement, including ceiling fan services.

We have numerous options for fixtures and switches to fit your needs. Our lights wiring services include: non functioning outlets, circuit overloading, panel replacement, installing GFCI outlets, replacing outlets in older homes and meeting power needs for various appliances. Look to us for installation of appliance circuits and exhaust fans. We offer low voltage electrical work for communication, entertainment and smart home features.

All of our technicians have undergone extensive professional safety training. Proper electrical wiring and grounding is essential to a safe home. Our team can offer code compliant services, service upgrades and replacements, and inspections. If you have safety concerns, it’s best to call the experts. Call Crawford Company for premier residential services. Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and now, Art-o-Lite Electic.

For more information online visit one of these helpful links -

o Residential Electrical Services

o LED Lighting

o About Art-O-Lite