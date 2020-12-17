Crawford Company Tech Tip - Hot Water Recirculation System

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Crawford Company and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Crawford Company, visit Crawford Company Online.

Today’s Tech Tip from Crawford Company is about hot water recirculation pumps. These are wonderful little pumps that are added to the bottom of your standard hot water heater. A small line is run to a faucet in your home that is the furthest distance from you water heater. The system will recirculate the water in your pipes when it gets too cool and this allows hot water to get to your faucet much much quicker. Many homes can see a 5-15 minute wait for hot water in the coldest parts of the year without recirculation. The water is recirculated back to the water heater making this an extremely efficient system.

