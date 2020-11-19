Crawford Company Tech Tip - Shutting off the Water Main

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Crawford Company and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Crawford Company, visit Crawford Company Online.

Knowing how to shut off your home’s water main is key if you happen to have a water emergency. For most homes, the main valve is located near the meter. This is typically in the basement along an exterior wall or the furnace and water heater. There will usually be a pipe coming up from the ground into a valve. That feeds the meter, which then feeds through a second valve into the house. In the event of an emergency, the second valve is typically a ball valve and can be quickly and easily shut off. In some homes, particularly older homes, you may just have a traditional gate valve in line. You can turn this just like a normal outdoor faucet in order to shut off water to the home.

