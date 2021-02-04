Crawford Company Tech Tip: Winterizing Your Home

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Crawford Company and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or it’s editorial staff. To learn more about Crawford Company , visit Crawford Company online.

Ready or not, winter is here and this month’s Tech Tip from Crawford Company is about what you can do to winterize your home. It’s important to take a few steps each year to protect our home and pipes from the cold. You can often winterize your home for just a few dollars and avoid increased utility bills or costly repairs.

Outside hose faucets are one of the biggest offenders for plumbing system damage. Remove your hoses and have any leaky faucets repaired now before it gets too cold. The leaks can lead to dangerous frozen areas and can cause broken pipes. Feel for cold air around windows or cracks. Insulate your basement pipes and other pipes that may be close to windows or external walls.

Your heater is about to be put into overdrive so it’s also a good idea to have a maintenance check done on your system to ensure it’s ready to handle the winter months. Keep your thermostat up as the temperatures drop. If you leave for an extended time during winter, don’t turn your thermostat all the way down. Keeping heat in the home is going to help defend against frozen pipes, especially as the temps take dramatic drops.

