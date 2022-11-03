Crawford Tech Tip: How to winterize your home

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Crawford Company and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Crawford Company, visit https://crawford-company.com/

When temperatures plummet, the risk of your pipes freezing and bursting skyrockets. It’s very important that you’re ready for cold weather so you can get your plumbing system prepared for that. Here are some essential tips from Crawford Company to help you ahead of the cold weather.

One of the biggest offenders of frozen pipes in a home is actually an outside hose faucet. Before it gets this cold out, disconnect the hose and store the hose inside so that doesn’t freeze up and damage your home plumbing. Also, if your outside hose faucet happens to be dripping, it’s best to have that repaired soon!

Next, if you have any cold air filtration through window cracks, get those sealed up. Especially around exposed piping in the basement.

During this season, it’s very important that your home’s heating system is well prepared and serviced for winter. It’s gonna be running hard and heavy, come cold winter times.

Turn your temperature up as we dip down into temperatures. It’s best to leave your temperatures around 72, or 73. If you leave for an extended time in the winter, please do not turn your temperature back down to 55. Doing so can help piping freeze up.

