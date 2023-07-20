Introducing the Crawford Company’s newest innovative tool!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Crawford Company and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Crawford Company, visit https://crawford-company.com.

The Crawford Company is proudly showcasing their latest breakthrough in drain cleaning technology – the Mongoose 182 This cutting-edge high-pressure water generator promises to be a game-changer in the world of drain cleaning.

Unlike traditional drain cleaning equipment, which typically involves using a hardened steel cable to knock around and clear debris, the Mongoose 182 goes a step further by employing high-pressure water to dislodge and extract even the most stubborn obstructions. With an impressive 4000 PSI and 18 gallons per minute, this powerful machine can effortlessly blast through roots, rocks, debris, grease, and even clear ice from drain lines.

The Mongoose 182’s capabilities are nothing short of remarkable, offering a swift and effective solution for households or properties experiencing problematic drain lines. Whether it’s a clogged pipe due to accumulated roots, a build-up of grease, or stubborn debris hindering the flow, Crawford Company’s Hydro Jet ensures a thorough cleaning process that leaves no traces of obstruction behind.

Customers seeking a reliable and efficient solution for their drain-related issues can rely on Crawford Company’s expertise. A simple call is all it takes to have their professional team arrive at your location and provide an estimate for the service needed.

With the Mongoose 182, Crawford Company is demonstrating their commitment to staying at the forefront of plumbing technology. As they continue to embrace innovation and efficiency, homeowners and property owners can rest assured that their drain problems will be resolved quickly and effectively. Say goodbye to clogged drains and hello to smooth-flowing pipelines, thanks to Crawford Company’s cutting-edge drain cleaning equipment.

Other options available from Crawford include: