Issues and Concerns with Different Types of Plumbing Pipe

Since the early days of plumbing, the materials used for piping in residential and commercial buildings has changed quite a bit. Early piping was made out of lead. Some older homes may still have lead piping, but most lead pipe still in use is found in the service lines from the street to the home or business.

Starting in the ’30s, galvanized pipe came into play. This provided a safer material that is very strong, but galvanized pipe has a Zinc coating. Over time, this means the pipes will potentially rust, start to close up, reduce flow, cause discolored water, and weaken. Galvanized pipe is also very rigid and difficult to install in existing structures.

Copper piping has been the industry standard since about the ’60s and is found in many modern homes. Copper has a lot of positive properties but is a bit more expensive. Copper can be a little more noisy when water runs through it, but when properly installed, copper pipes should last a very long time.

Most modern homes are now built using PEX water piping. PEX is a flexible polyethylene material that is affordable and can be more easily installed in existing structures. PEX is very quiet and can be easily installed around existing piping or obstructions.

