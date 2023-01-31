Need water heater help? Let Crawford Company be your hero!

If your home's water heater is in need of some serious help, there's one local company who can fix just about any issue: Crawford Company!

With decades of experience across multiple trades, Crawford is in the business of making you comfortable in your home again.

Our experienced technicians provide a wide range of services, from plumbing repairs, installation of new HVAC systems, and 24/7 emergency maintenance of existing equipment.

But today, we want to talk about the importance of your home’s water heater.

There are a few simple care, safety, and maintenance issues with a tank type water heater similar to a furnace. You want to keep any type of combustible gas solvents away from the water heater.

Also, keep the water heater space clean. A clean space can affect its combustion efficiency -- including the area around and on top of the unit.

Maintenance on a water heater is pretty simple if you have a tank type water heater. A hose connection on the bottom will need to be accessed once a year to clear it out. Hook a hose up to it, run it to a floor drain, turn it on, and let it run for about 1015 minutes. That will flush any debris that’s built up in the water heater, which helps its recovery time for heating that water.

As important as maintenance is, it’s also important to realize that all water heaters have a shelf life. Typical tank type water heaters lasts anywhere from eight to 12 years.

If you’re running out of the hot water sooner than you used to, it can be a sign that it’s starting to age. If your hot water is cooler or hotter than normal or fluctuates throughout the day, that’s another sign. Obviously if water is leaking out of it, that’s a broken water heater.

So, if your water heater needs any type of maintenance, Crawford wants to help you! Reach out to us today!