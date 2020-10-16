Save Money by Winterizing Your Home

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Crawford Company and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or it’s editorial staff. To learn more about Crawford Company , visit Crawford Company online.

Crawford Company wants you to remember that this is the time of year to start thinking about winterizing your home and preparing your plumbing for the cold winter ahead. One of the biggest causes of frozen pipes in the home is actually the outside hose faucet. Make sure and disconnect your water hose and drain it so you can store it for winter. If you have a leak in an outside faucet, you’ll want to have that addressed before the cold sets in and you end up with icy overflow. Check your windows and doors for cold air getting in and take appropriate steps to seal those air leaks. Make sure and check exposed pipe, like in a basement, and insulate or protect those pipes as needed. Make sure to check your heating system as well. That is the most important piece in fighting frozen pipes and keeping warm air circulating in your home. Make sure and keep your thermostat at a warm enough temp to help keep your pipes form freezing, and if you leave town, don’t turn the heat down too low or you’ll risk coming home to a mess.

Crawford Company can come and check your heating and plumbing systems and make recommendations on areas that may need to be addressed. We’ve been serving our community since 1952 and you won’t find a more qualified company to help take care of your home.

