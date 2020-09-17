Simple Sump Pump Tips to Keep Your Basement Dry

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Crawford Company and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Crawford Company, visit Crawford Company Online.

Today’s Tech Tip from Crawford Company involves a couple quick things you can do to make sure your Sump Pump is running when it’s needed. Sump Pumps are fairly common in this area and are found in homes with a basement. The sump pump is designed to remove water that comes in through the foundation or under the slab. A sump pump has a fairly simple design and a few minutes of maintenance will keep it working when it’s needed.

The easiest thing to do, is simply remove the lid covering the sump and visually inspect for debris. Dirt, rocks, sticks, toys, household items, and who knows what else can fall through the lid or seep in. If you see debris, make sure to unplug the pump, and then reach down and manually clear out the debris. Plug your sump pump back in when it’s cleared out and you should be in good shape.

Some areas get seasonal water, so their pumps may be off for several months at a time. When your rainy or snow melt seasons are close and your sump pump hasn’t run for a long time, a good idea is to visually inspect your sump pump for debris, and if it’s all clear, run a large bucket of water through the sump and go outside to check and make sure water is being pushed out properly. This will give you a bit of a test run so that you can avoid a flooded basement when the water moves in.

If you have questions about Sump Pumps or maybe need one replaced, Contact Crawford Company Today!

Plumbing Services | 24/7 Emergency Service | Drain Cleaning Services | Boilers and Hydronic Services | Plumbing Products