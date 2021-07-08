Summer Electrical Efficiency Tips from Crawford Company

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Crawford Company and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Crawford Company, visit Crawford Company Online.

Crawford Company receives a number of questions each year about how to make your air conditioner run more efficiently in these hotter temps. One quick way to save money and put less load on your A/C unit is to slightly increase your thermostat temperature. You’ll save approximately 8% for every degree your increase your thermostat. Try increasing the temp by 1 degree a day for 3 or 4 days and you may find that it’s still a comfortable environment, but you’ll be saving money.

A few other things to do inside the home that will help improve the efficiency of your system include:

Close your blinds or shudders. This will definitely help to keep the hot sun out and the cool air in.

Clear your registers and intakes. Make sure they are clear of obstruction and are clean.

Run ceiling fans as much as possible. These are usually efficient and provide full room air flow.

Keep heat producing appliances away from the thermostat. This will avoid “false” readings and help your system work as efficiently as possible.

Clean and clear the outdoor condenser unit. Remove debris, dirt, leaves and anything that could obstruct air flow or cause decay or damage.

We also recommend that you contact Crawford Company once a year to come out and service your unit. This will help keep the coil clean and make sure your system is operating at it’s peak efficiency.

