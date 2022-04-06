What are the benefits of having water softeners?

Crawford Company offers BrassMaster Water Softeners and PIONEER™ Whole-House Lead Removal Systems for residential and commercial applications.

What are water softeners?

Water softeners, also called ion exchange units, are appliances that remove calcium, magnesium, and other minerals from drinking water. A water softener is an investment in your home and high quality water. Soft water tastes better than hard water.

How do I know if I need a water softener?

If you have noticed mineral deposits around your faucets and showerheads, you could benefit from a water softener. Hard water is caused by mineral deposits in your water supply. Hard water not only causes unsightly depositing, but it also means that your water isn’t tasting it’s best. It also causes issues when showering or washing laundry and dishes.

Benefits of soft water:

Protects plumbing systems by reducing hard water, scale and lime buildup

Saves energy by reducing scaling - less scaling can improve the efficiency of your hot water heater

Save money by using less detergent - cleaning with soft water requires less detergent to be used

Soft water reduces spotting on dishes and faucets

Metered system will only recharge when it needs to based off of water usage

Crawford Company Water Softeners:

Public and private water systems commonly have hardness which is often comprised of calcium and magnesium (along with iron). Left untreated, these minerals can disrupt laundering and bathing, while causing significant scale buildup in fixtures, appliances and plumbing systems. Bassmaster water softeners use the process of “ion exchange” to effectively remove these undesirable minerals resulting in clean, conditioned water, great for washing and bathing- and protection for plumbing systems and equipment.

BrassMaster water softeners feature an electronic control module and interval regeneration. All models include APM™ (assured performance module) which is designed to reduce salt consumption. BrassMaster offers a 5 year warranty on the tank/head.

Lead can enter drinking water when service lines that contain lead corrode. Until it was banned in new home construction in 1986, more than 70% of cities in the US were using lead-based products for conveying water. PIONEER™ Whole-House Lead Removal Systems can successfully remove heavy metals such as lead. It also removes and/or reduces chlorine, chloramine and other harmful contaminants in your water. The filtration system is installed where the water lines enter your home or business. The PIONEER™ system houses a strategically designed nominal 0.5-micron filter to remove BOTH forms of lead (soluble and particulate) from your house in a single filter.

Crawford’s expert technicians are on the job day and night to ensure that your home is running smoothly.