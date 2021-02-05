It’s a new year, get your new ride… financed by DuTrac

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of DuTrac Community Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about DuTrac Community Credit Union, visit https://www.dutrac.org/.

It’s a new year and there’s no better time than NOW to get into a new ride! Dealer incentives are everywhere and year end model blow outs are putting great deals on new vehicles right in your lap. When it comes to lending, DuTrac combines low fixed rates with attractive terms with up to 100% financing… DuTrac is sure to have a loan that meets your needs.

DuTrac offers new AND used as well as motor vehicle loans on:

Automobiles | Motorcycles | Campers/Travel trailers | Motor homes | Snowmobiles | Jet skis | ATVs | Garden tractors | Boats

Consider these advantages when DuTrac underwrites a new or used motor vehicle loan:

100% financing to qualified members

Low, fixed rates

Fast approvals

Pre-approved loans and amounts

Reduce your secured motor vehicle loan by the .25% discount received from having an EcoPlus Checking Account. It’s a checking account, plus, a whole lot more. It does require the members enroll in fraud resistant e-Statements and maintain a recurring direct deposit to the account.

Optional Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Coverage

Mechanical Repair Coverage

“Ask for DuTrac” at your dealership! Optional MEMBER’S CHOICE Payment Protection at your dealership!

When you “Ask for DuTrac” at your dealership not only are you receiving a great rate from your hometown financial institution you trust, you are also gaining the convenience and all the advantages of a DuTrac motor vehicle loan.