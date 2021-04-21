Experiencing a Crisis?

Sponsored - Foundation 2 Mobile Crisis Outreach is now available, at no cost to individuals located in the Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott Counties; 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling The Eastern Region Crisis Line at: 1-844-430-0375

When a service provider, medical professional, employer, family member, friend or individual believes a situation would benefit from on-site crisis intervention, they can call 1-844-430-0375 to discuss Mobile Crisis Outreach with Foundation 2 staff.

What to Expect?

Mobile Crisis Outreach is confidential. We know that reaching out isn’t always easy—it’s OK to feel nervous or even uncomfortable at first.

Our counselors approach each dispatch with an open mind, and with respect to you and your situation. We’re here to listen, give you information, and explore safe options to help you in your time of crisis.

We give you control of the conversation, but we understand that sometimes it’s hard to put your feelings into words. If you’re unsure how to start the conversation, we can begin by asking you a few questions about your situation. If you don’t know what to say, that’s OK. There is no cost for utilizing Mobile Crisis Outreach.

How does Mobile Crisis Outreach Work?

A team of counselors will be dispatched, usually arriving on site within 90 minutes to:

Assess the situation

Attempt to stabilize and diffuse the crisis

Provide counseling as needed

Provide referrals to other community resources (follow-up 24 hours later by a case worker)

Questions? Go to www.foundation2.org

Email: Kelly Herd, Mobile Crisis Outreach Program Coordinator kherd@foundation2.org

Email: Jen Tamayo, Manager Eastern Iowa Region Crisis System jennifer.tamayo@unitypoint.org