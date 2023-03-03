New 24/7 ER Open in Bettendorf

Sponsored - When an emergency happens, every second counts. That’s why Genesis opened a new Emergency Room at their Bettendorf HealthPlex on 53rd Ave. It’s open 24/7 and patients have experienced shorter wait times.

Genesis’ new Emergency Room in Bettendorf features eight treatment rooms, a trauma room, a triage room and an ambulance bay. It will have its own distinct entrance at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, which already houses family medicine and pediatric providers, lab services, and the Genesis Imaging Center.

Establishing an Emergency Room in Bettendorf is part of Genesis’ comprehensive plan to expand capacity and better provide patients with the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

“With this new Emergency Room in Bettendorf, Genesis is strategically adding emergency access to a growing area of Scott County,” said Doug Cropper, President and CEO of Genesis Health System. “Genesis offers a wide range of services in Bettendorf, including primary and specialty care, convenient care, sports medicine, occupational health, imaging, physical therapy, and a hospice house. However, until now, Genesis has not had an Emergency Room in Bettendorf. With this new Emergency Room, Genesis is better able to fulfill our vision to be ‘the best place to receive care’ for residents in Bettendorf and surrounding communities.”

Jordan Voigt, President of Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, added: “Listening to our Bettendorf Genesis patients, we are excited to give them this option for improved coordination of care. Any treatment Genesis patients receive at the new Bettendorf Emergency Room will be reflected in their Genesis electronic health record.”

In addition, Voigt said, the Genesis Emergency Room in Bettendorf will work in close coordination with the East Campus Emergency Department at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, which offers the county’s highest level of emergency care.

www.genesishealth.com/bett-er