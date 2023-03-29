Practice These Wellness Tips from House of Bliss Wellness Spa

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of House of Bliss Wellness Spa and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about House of Bliss Wellness Spa, visit https://www.bodyworkdoctor.com.

Here are the top 5 wellness tips from the House of Bliss Wellness Spa:

1. Think posture! Your body’s alignment throughout the day and night plays a huge role on your thought process, circulation, and body image.

2. Proper hydration combination. Remember to schedule your annual physical to monitor your electrolytes. Overuse and underuse can lead can to vitamin deficiencies causing dry skin, frequent urination, headaches, and muscle spasms.

3. Movement is key! Try working with a personal trainer to help you with proper form. Also, increase your moderate cardio by walking along the river or taking the longer route in the mall. Naturally building strong bones will reduce muscle atrophy that comes along with age and increase those feel-good endorphins.

4. Think of your body like a closet. Sounds silly, right? But taking the time to mentally declutter, try new good-for-you habits, get rid of unusual behaviors and reinforce simple wellness skills will create a happier and healthier sense of being.

5. Add monthly massages into your regimen. Regular massage will increase muscle tone, increase range of motion, provide mental clarity, help to recover after surgeries, improve posture, and most importantly, they are a great relaxation method.

Body Work with Dionna Reed is the Quad Cities’ first integrative beauty and wellness center to focus on health and wellness in a new way.

We find with our clients that by when you maintain alignment within, it reflects outward onto your self-image, thus creating a happier environment.

Book online for medical massage; stretch mark removal; non-invasive body contouring; post-surgical recovery, cryotherapy; Swedish, sports and deep tissue massage; FIT facials; sauna room treatments; lymphatic drainage; the lunchtime facelift (as seen on Paula Sands Live); red light therapy; cupping and more at bodyworkdoctor.com.

Veteran-owned and operated. Medical massage therapist with 11 years in wellness. Visit our Facebook page.