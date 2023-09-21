Annuities: All About Fees and Surrender Periods

Sponsored - Last time, I introduced annuities as an insurance company product that many financial advisors sell to individual investors with promises that the consumer now has a guarantee that they can’t outlive their money; it might also be described as something that acts like a pension. I cautioned that annuities are only as strong as the company that sells them and stressed that investors should check the company’s credit rating. Then I described the three distinct types of annuities: fixed, variable and indexed. Today, we’ll learn about fees and something called surrender periods which limits the availability of the funds invested in annuities.

It’s important to fully understand the fees you will pay with annuities as you won’t receive an invoice for the annual fees you will pay; they are “taken off the top” of your account. Every annuity has an M&E fee, shorthand for Mortality & Expense charges which is the fee for the insurance part of the annuity contract. You may or may not be sold “riders” which are added benefits to you and could involve guarantees to you while you are living or guarantees to your heirs after your death. There are costs to riders, so please have your financial professional explain the contract “promises” clearly with real-life examples, detail the annual cost of each to you and then show you the total annual cost to you of the investment so you can make an educated assessment of the risks and rewards of the annuity versus a low-cost mutual fund or individual securities.

Surrender periods are another annuity subject around which you need to get some clarity. Annuities are meant to be long-term investments. Funds invested in an annuity are monies to which you won’t need access in the short-term. All annuity contracts are different, but a great majority have a number of years, detailed in the contract, that you won’t have access to the total of the funds you’ve invested unless you pay a fee to the insurance company. This is called the surrender period and the annuity contract will spell out the percentage of the contract value you will forfeit if you need to access your money early. Usually, this percentage decreases the longer you hold the contract until you reach a period, often 7 or 10 years, when the contract is said to be “out of surrender” and you can access the full amount. Every contract is different and it is important to know the particulars. Some contracts allow investors to take out a small amount like 10% per year “free” from penalty. Some contracts allow “free” withdrawals in certain circumstances such as the investor becoming a permanent resident of long-term care. Please, please, be sure in your mind under what circumstances you can access your money if a need arises.

