ANNUITIES 101: PART I

I get clients come in every week telling me, “I have an investment, but I don’t really know what it is. My advisor told me that it was a guarantee that I can’t outlive my money or something like a pension.”

What they’re describing is an annuity, which is an insurance company product offered by many financial advisors. Annuities can fill an important need and can absolutely be a great solution to a client’s unique circumstances, but they are complex in nature and often misunderstood.

Sold by insurance companies, it is important first for a potential investor to know that the annuity contract and the benefits it promises to provide are only as good as the financial health of the insurance company. Please ask about the particular insurance company’s credit rating by Standard & Poor’s or Moody’s and how that measures up among the universe of insurance company ratings.

Annuities, at their most basic level, come in three flavors: fixed, variable and indexed.

A fixed annuity promises to pay an investor a fixed amount of income based on prevailing rates.

A variable annuity is subject to value fluctuations, and therefore, the payments to investors may fluctuate.

Variable annuities are invested in “sub-accounts” which are like mutual funds. The sub-accounts are chosen for the investor by the financial professional and there may be exposure to stocks, bonds, “stable value” money-market-like funds, or a mixture of these. Without the purchase of additional guarantees, your account can go down in value.

Indexed annuities are a bit of a hybrid.

Their performance is tied to underlying investment indexes like the S&P 500 or a bond index, but they have “floors’” so that if the underlying investment indexes have a negative year, the value of the account decreases only by the amount of the floor. There’s a caveat, though. Investors are insulated to a degree against “down” years, but if the underlying index has a blowout year, the investor will be “capped” in their gain and not be able to fully participate in the total market gain.

Here’s a simple, hypothetical example of how an indexed annuity invested in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, with a “cap” of 8.00% and a floor of 10% works: In 2019, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 22%. If an indexed annuity has a cap of 8%, instead of the investor enjoying a gain of 22%, which is what she or he would have if they were invested in a mutual fund that was based on the same index, their gain would be 8%. In 2008, the Dow Jones Average was down 33.84%. If invested in a mutual fund that reflected the Dow Jones, that investor would be down almost 34% on paper (please remember that you don’t actually lose money until you sell investments). If the same investor had our indexed annuity, he or she would experience a 10% decrease in the account value. Limited protection with a cap on gains may be the best of both worlds to some investors.

Detailed conversations with your advisor about your goals and appetite for risk are crucial in deciding whether an annuity is right for you and what type best fits your circumstances.

