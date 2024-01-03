ARE YOU UP FOR A “NO SPEND CHALLENGE”?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, visit https://hhcinvestments.net.

I know, I know. It’s January and all those holiday purchases that seemed so smart and so right for all of those on your gift list are now coming back to haunt you with the dreaded bills in the mail. You tell yourself every year that this time it will be different…but the excitement of the season derails the best of us.

This January, maybe the answer is getting back on track with a “No Spend Challenge.” It’s not easy by a mile, but it’s a powerful way to juice your savings and introduce some more positive habits into your spending.

What is a “No Spend Challenge” anyway?

Simply put, it’s a competition you set for yourself to avoid unnecessary spending on “wants” for a certain period of time (a day, a week or a month, for instance) or until you reach a dollar savings goal (like a $1,000).

Needs like food, gas, and monthly bills are okay to pay, but wants like shopping (in-person and online), eating out, coffee shop coffee, bottled water, etc. are out for the duration of the challenge.

There are a few crucial things to remember.

First of all, have a clear purpose when you start your “dare” with yourself. Do you want to pay off a credit card? Bulk up an emergency fund? Save for a vacation? Always have a goal in mind that you can focus on when temptation flickers (it will).

Put a clear reminder for yourself of your purpose on your bathroom mirror: that credit card statement, a picture of what you think financial freedom would look like, a beautiful sunny beach where you dream of spending a week. Visuals are commanding and persuasive and can get you over the hump when you’re feeling weak.

