The Best Deal That The IRS Gives Savers

Do you want the good news or the bad news first?

Let’s start with the bad news. The bad news is that, according to an October 2022 survey and article by financial company, Bloomberg, a full 55% of Americans feel that they’re way behind on saving for retirement. That’s up from 52% in 2021. In fact, many savers don’t have enough cash stashed to adequately cover an unexpected $500 bill, be it car trouble, a household repair or a medical bill. Boy, oh boy, do we have some catching up to do!

Ready for the good news? The IRS continues to offer savers the “best deal in town” and they are even sweetening the pot in 2023!

A Roth IRA is a savings vehicle open to most Americans that offers a place to grow retirement funds, upon which you will never have to pay income taxes. After-tax money (amounts you divert into this type of account from a checking or savings account) grow tax-free for your lifetime and you will never have to pay taxes on all that growth.

The maximum amount you are able to contribute each year is capped per taxpayer and you must fall within certain pre-determined income limits in order to take advantage. The after-tax principal contributions you deposit can be withdrawn without penalty if a “cash crunch” arises, but any growth taken out before the account holder turns 59-1/2 years old will be taxed and assessed a 10% penalty.

After all, retirement accounts are meant to encourage long-term growth, but access to your original contributions is a nice “safety net.”

You still have time in the 2022 tax year to set up a Roth IRA or contribute to an existing one. You can deposit a maximum of $6,000 up to April 15, 2023 for tax year 2022 and an extra $1,000 as a “catch-up” contribution for a total of $7,000 if you’re over 50 years of age in this tax year.

Next year, we all get a raise! Starting January 1, 2023 through April 15, 2024, those under 50 can contribute a total of $6,500 to their Roth IRA and those over the age of 50 can add up to $7,500 to their accounts.

Do yourself a favor: It’s the best game in town!

Roth IRAs are funded with after-tax money.

You will never pay taxes on the growth earned on your Roth IRA contributions.

Unlike most IRAs and other retirement accounts, you never have to take distributions out during your lifetime and can leave Roth accounts as a tax-free legacy to your loved ones.

For tax year 2022, the income limitations for Roth IRA contributors is $129,000 for single or head of household filers and $204,000 for married filing jointly taxpayers.

