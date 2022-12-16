Claim Control of Your Debt With the “Debt Avalanche Method”

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, visit https://hhcinvestments.net.

As explained last month, a couple of “tried-and-true” debt reduction hacks are the “Debt Snowball Method” and the “Debt Avalanche Method.” Both are effective, but the key to finding your fix is knowing how you or how you and your partner tick and how you are motivated. Last month we reviewed the “Debt Snowball Method.” Now let’s tackle the “Debt Avalanche Method” to see if that might be the key to providing you with financial freedom.

Maybe you’re the sort who always picks up the pennies from the parking lot, would never get in the position where they would need to pay a late fee and who turns the thermostat down to 67 degrees in the winter to save on heating and who tells the “haters” to put on a sweater. These folks don’t want to be “psyched-out” with wins; they just want the “down-and-dirty” of making the debt go away as efficiently and as inexpensively as possible. If I’m describing you, the debt avalanche method is your ticket.

Please proceed with the same previously-mentioned practice of committing all your debts and associated balances, minimum payments and interest rates to paper. Rather than paying down your lowest balance credit card first, your strategy is to maximize your extra monthly payment on the credit card with the highest interest rate .

Please know, this is many times the harder method as many people carry their highest balances on the cards with the highest rates. It may take your longer to knock out your debts. If you have the willpower to do it, though, you’ll save the most money in the long term.

Once this really hard work is over, it’s time to commit to turning over a “new leaf.” Once all your cards are paid off, save the card with the lowest interest rate and cut up the others, but do not cancel them. Your credit rating is based on the ratio of debt used as compared to the amount you have available and if you cancel cards, you impact that available amount and could harm your credit score.

Please, please, please, going forward, only use that card if you know you will have the funds to pay it off every month or if it is a true emergency. The next step is to set your mind to your car payments. Believe it or not, lots of people think a car payment is just something everybody has. Not true. Pay off that car or cars early so you can free up money to save more for retirement, pay for college or go on a vacation.

Write down all your debts on a piece of paper.

Make a “game” out of cutting back on expenses each month. Make it a fun challenge!

Use this extra savings to pay as much as possible on the credit card with the highest interest rate.

Pay your car payment(s) and minimum payments on the rest of your card debt.

Start the exercise over again with your next highest interest rate card.

