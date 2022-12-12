The “Debt Snowball Method” of Climbing Out of Debt

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, visit https://hhcinvestments.net.

Maybe your spouse has had that “Come-to-Jesus” talk with you about the bills that are piling up on the counter. Or maybe you’re screening your calls from the debt collectors hounding you on the phone. Or maybe you’re just tired of working so hard to get ahead and are still living paycheck to paycheck. It doesn’t matter. The hardest part is over: you’ve admitted that you have a problem and that you need some help.

There are two easy and successful methods of tackling the issue and the best for you depends on your personality and how you’re motivated. This month, we’ll talk about the “Debt Snowball Method” and next month, I’ll introduce the “Debt Avalanche Method.”

Are you the kind of person who seems to “get in your head” too much whenever you set a goal? Maybe you tell yourself every New Year’s Day that you are going to exercise an hour every day and that you will never eat chocolate again and that you will never again yell at your kids. You know where that got you, but you’ll be back at it again next year. Please don’t misunderstand; we all have a little of that “all-or-nothing” mindset in us. But if it’s your “go-to” to get discouraged easily and the thought of sticking to a budget makes your stomach ache, perhaps the debt snowball method is the hack for you. It celebrates small, frequent wins and can make the whole debt elimination process more pleasurable.

Let me describe how it works. If you’re single, this is a lone exercise, but if you are married or are in a committed relationship, you absolutely need to do this together. Write down all your non-mortgage debts on a piece of paper including lender/credit card company, current balance, monthly minimum payment and interest rate. Starting this month, pay as much extra as you can scrape together from foregoing your daily latte habit, brown-bagging your lunch, cutting back on dinners out, etc., etc. on your lowest balance credit card . Pay the minimum payment on all the other credit card debt and make your car payments.

Every month, follow the same exercise: challenge yourself to trim your expenses wherever you can and direct those funds towards chipping away at your smallest credit card bill. When you get that one paid off, celebrate in a small way: toast yourself with a special beverage, serve a special dessert for dinner or buy a small token like a favorite candle or a bouquet of flowers for the house.

Next month, repeat! Attack the remaining lowest balance credit card and advance the same plan of attack until all the credit cards are paid off.

Make a “game” out of cutting back on expenses each month. Make it a fun challenge!

Use this extra savings to pay as much as you can on your lowest balance credit card.

Pay your car payment(s) and minimum payments on the rest of your card debt.

When your lowest balance credit card is paid off, give yourself a small reward to celebrate.

Start the exercise over again with the new lowest balance credit card.

