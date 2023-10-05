THE “DOWN AND DIRTY” ON HEALTH SAVINGS ACCOUNTS

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, visit https://hhcinvestments.net.

If you qualify, one of the best gifts the IRS gives consumers is the Health Savings Account (HSA). They’re what I’d call a “triple-whammy.”

Savers use pre-tax money to fund them (lowering your income tax bill in the year you made a contribution) They grow tax-deferred (you don’t need to pay for the growth or income earned every year) You can take out distributions to pay for eligible medical expenses tax-free.

What a deal!

Not everyone will qualify, but if you’re one of many individuals or families that have what’s called a high deductible health plan, you’re in luck. The deductibles and out-of-pocket limits change every year but in 2023, a high deductible is defined as an insurance plan with a deductible of $1,500 for an individual or $3,000 for a family. Also important to note is that these plans can’t exceed an out-of-pocket cost for the individual of $7,500 or $15,000 for a family. Deal-breakers are having other health coverage, being enrolled in Medicare or being claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return.

If all this sounds like you, you’re eligible for an HSA!

Every year, the amount of allowed contributions to your account changes. For 2023, an individual can set aside $3,850 and a family can put away $7,750. In 2024, those limits go up to $4,150 for an individual and $8,300 for a family.

Just like an IRA, Uncle Sam allows for a “catch-up contribution” of $1,000 a year to “juice” your balance at age 55 and above until you hit 65 and become eligible for Medicare. Also like an IRA, you have up until tax day in April of the following year to make contributions for the preceding year.

For example, 2023 might be a tight year for Mary and she is not able to contribute to her HSA. Let’s say she receives a bonus in early 2024. She could take that money, and contribute a total of $7,700 before April 15, 2024 to her account: $3,850 for tax year 2023 and $4,150 for tax year 2024. Assuming Mary is 55 or older, she could also tack on a further $1,000 for each tax year.

