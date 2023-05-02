The downfall of debit cards when it comes to fraud protection

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, visit https://hhcinvestments.net/.

Heidi Huiskamp-Collins

You probably love your debit card. It’s convenient, accepted everywhere, helps keep your spending in check (you can’t spend more than is in your account), there are no annual fees and you can get cash back. What’s not to like? The majority of Americans agree with you. According to a study done in 2022 by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, 44% of consumers prefer debit cards over the 34% who want to stick to credit cards for their purchases. There are drawbacks to debit cards, though, and we’ll address fraud protection, the most important one, today.

Fraud affects everyone: young and old, sophisticated and not-so-much. Never believe that you can’t be the victim of a fraudster; they get smarter and smarter every day and even if you subscribe to fraud protection services, nothing is ever 100%. Plus, there is always the possibility of a lost or stolen card. If you fall prey to fraud while using a credit card, you simply call the financial institution for assistance and the entire amount in question is credited to you while the inquiry is ongoing. The same goes with a lost or stolen credit card. The bank will go over your charges with you to assure both of you which charges were, in fact, yours and then the card will be cancelled and a new one issued to you. In December of 2022, Bankrate.com reported just how different your fraud protection is with a debit card. If you need to let your bank or credit union know your card was lost or stolen, you have up to 48 hours to report the matter. You’ll still be on the hook for $50.00 if there were any charges made while out of your hands. If you make the report after 48 hours but before 60 days, you’re liable for charges up to $500.00. And if you have the bad luck of not realizing your card was lost or stolen after the 60 day limit, your liability is actually unlimited. Talk about adding insult to injury!

Don’t get me wrong. Debit cards have their place in many savvy financial individual’s “toolkits”. Knowledge is power, though, and knowing the risks of using debit and credit cards will help you make responsible decisions about navigating your financial life.

