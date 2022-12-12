Getting Your Finances in Order After a Divorce

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, visit https://hhcinvestments.net.

After getting a divorce, there are several things that you need to take care of, especially when it comes to securing your finances.

Changing your name: Change your name with your employer, the Social Security Administration, the DMV, your bank and investment firms, your insurance agencies and your credit card companies.

Update your beneficiaries: Update your beneficiaries on any wills or trusts. This should also be done for any retirement plans or life insurance policies.

Open a new credit card: Opening a new credit card guarantees that the card has no ties whatsoever to your ex-spouse.

Check your credit score: This is also a good time to make sure all of your ex-spouse’s negative financial history is not on your record.

Build up your emergency fund: Adding money to this fund will really help in the long run. You’re on your own now!

Create a new budget: With less money for your overall living, budgeting will be of key importance. Don’t forget to budget in money for that emergency fund we just mentioned.

Hire a new financial team: This includes an attorney, accountant and financial advisor.

Check your safety deposit box and open your own if need be.

Block your ex-spouse: This is something you should do on social media platforms, as well as on cash payment apps, like Venmo and Cash App.

Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC is a different kind of financial firm! We empower women’s financial futures and serve women and the people they love. Heidi Huiskamp Collins has been a financial professional for 20 years and is licensed as a fiduciary, always putting the needs and interests of her clients above her own. Heidi’s passion is searching out individual stocks and bonds for her clients. Her 5-6 hours a day of research and analysis is what she does for fun! She would love to sit down with you over a beverage and have a complimentary conversation about the people and goals that matter to you. Please reach out to Riane, Chief Operating Officer, at 563-949-4705 or riane@hhcinvestments.net.

Securities offered through J.W. Cole Financial, Inc. (JWC) Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through J.W. Cole Advisors, Inc. (JWCA). Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and JWC/JWCA are unaffiliated entities.