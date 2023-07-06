HOW TO MAKE MONEY WITH STOCKS

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, visit hhcinvestments.net

Last time, we learned that a stock represents ownership in a company and that someone who buys a stock becomes the proud owner of a small slice of that particular company. We learned that there are different sized stocks and that smaller companies are, by their very nature, riskier than big-name companies, but offer more gain if they perform well. Today, we’ll learn about another way to categorize stocks and how an investor makes money from owning and trading stocks.

Stocks can also be defined as either growth stocks or value stocks. When a growth stock company makes money, they re-invest those funds into research and development or bigger, better plants and equipment. Some examples of growth stocks are technology stocks or cutting-edge biopharmaceutical stocks. Management and investors both are focused on and hoping shares of their company grow in value. Growth stock investors make money when the price per share of their company stock goes up. If John bought 100 shares of a 2-year-old technology company at $ 5.00 per share and the price of the stock goes up to $ 15.00 per share after one year, John can decide to sell his stock for $ 1,500.00 (100 shares X $ 15.00) and make a profit of $ 1,000.00 ($ 1,500.00 - $ 500.00). He would have to pay what’s called a capital gains tax on his $ 1,000.00, but, currently, that is at a lower tax rate than the rate he would pay on his wages or interest earned on a C.D. Value stocks are a little different and are also known as dividend-paying stocks. When value stock companies make money, they may invest in plants, equipment or new technology, but they also wish to reward their shareholders in a special way by paying out what’s called dividends. Dividends are a relatively small amount of money per each share of stock that is most often paid out to shareholders four times per year if the Board of Directors of that company vote to pay out that money. Shareholders who receive dividends must pay tax on those amounts, but the rate, like capital gains, is lower than ordinary income tax rates. Value stock company shareholders, then, can make money on their stocks two ways: from dividends and also from capital gains if the value of their stock goes up and they decide to sell it. Some examples of value stocks might be utilities or auto companies or other manufacturers.

If you’re a new stock investor, what do you do? Should you buy stocks of big companies you see every day or find a smaller stock? What about growth versus value? The key is to diversify…not putting all your eggs in one basket. A long-term investor needs a smart mix of stocks that will best serve her or his individual needs and that span several categories and industries. I will strongly caution you not to “jump on the bandwagon” of investing in a “hot tip” you heard about at work or saw in a post. Do your homework.

