How much life insurance do I need?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, visit hhcinvestments.net.

As of the end of 2021, 54% of Americans held life insurance policies according to www.simplyinsurance.com. There are questions I get asked often: “Do I need life insurance? How much? What kind?” It’s a really important topic, so let’s take a “deep dive” here.

The premise of life insurance is to share risk with other policy holders so that your loved ones will receive tax-free income on the event of your death. The reasons for holding life insurance vary widely: some folks just want their families to be able to afford burial expenses at their death. Others want to care for the needs of spouses, children or other loved ones after they’re gone. If all you want to insure against is burial expenses, a simple policy with a low payout of $10,000.00 or a bit more is your best bet. If instead you have a family, it makes sense to take out a life insurance policy if you are not independently wealthy enough to afford your family the means to replace the income you bring into your household. How much do you need if these are your circumstances? Everyone’s answer will be different and if two partners are working, you each should get a separate policy. The best plan is to do a simple but very important exercise. With your partner, carve out some “alone time” and pour a favorite beverage. Each of you should forecast your salary over time until an “end date” that makes sense for your household. Will you need the salary of your partner until retirement to make ends meet? Only until the kids graduate from college? You’ll know what makes sense for you; write it down. If you have a mortgage or other significant amounts of debt, add the payoff amount so you could become debt-free if something happens to one of you. Maybe you’ll add in private school or college expenses for your child or children so the worry of scrimping and savings for those is not a stress-point on top of your grief in the event of the other’s death. If you have young children, you might also think about the cost of a caregiver as caring for your kids by yourself will not be realistic. Are there other expenses important to your family that have not yet been mentioned? Add them in. Don’t be surprised if the resulting numbers you land on are bigger than you anticipated. Again, it is good to overestimate than face a terrible loss and have that compounded by money worries. During different chapters of your life, you’ll need to re-visit the numbers and make adjustments. Mortgage paid off and kids on their own? The picture will look a whole lot different and maybe you can pare your policy limits way back or cancel the policies entirely to save money. Do the exercise, but reach out to your financial advisor or insurance agent for guidance.

Next, I’m going to tackle the topic of what kind of life policy you need. There are a dizzying array of all kinds of policy choices out there with all kinds of bells and whistles. Basically, though, the two types can be simplified down into either term or insurance with a cash value. Term insurance is cheaper and is taken out for a certain period of time after which it goes away and has no residual value. Insurance with a cash value is more expensive and has an investment component to it. I am licensed to sell all types of insurance and there will always be exceptions to rules of thumbs. Please know that this is my own opinion and take it as such. For families that are insuring against the sudden and unexpected loss of a wage earner, but who probably won’t need replacement income after a point in time, I believe cheaper term insurance will serve you very well. Some may argue that cash-value insurance is better as it forces policyholders to save. My comeback would be that, a great deal of the time, families can be best served by using insurance to protect against loss and then taking the difference they might have been forced to put into cash value insurance and investing that in a true investment account like a company retirement plan with a match (free money!) or a Roth IRA. If the reason you are purchasing a life policy is to leave a legacy, you will buy cash-value insurance which will be tax-free to your beneficiaries upon your death.

Securities offered through J.W. Cole Financial, Inc. (JWC) Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through J.W. Cole Advisors, Inc. (JWCA). Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and JWC/JWCA are unaffiliated entities.