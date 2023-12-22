Investing in Precious Metals

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, visit hhcinvestments.net.

During times of uncertainty, I get a lot of questions about buying gold. Some people advocate buying gold coins and then there are mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in gold and other precious metals. There are advantages and disadvantages in investing in gold and other precious metals and we’ll examine them here.

Some investors like gold and other precious metals as a hedge against high inflation. We’re not talking here about the 9.1% inflation that the U.S. had last year before bringing inflation rapidly down; I mean the double or triple digit, mind-blowing inflation of 3rd world countries. In those places, it would be useful to use gold or silver coins to buy bread or supplies for your family. As far as I know, your local grocery store is not accepting gold bullion to buy eggs. Another upside is to help diversify your investment portfolio.

Then there are the disadvantages. If you buy the actual metals, you might have storage costs like safety deposit box rent. These assets also don’t generate income. You don’t get paid dividends or interest for holding a precious metal. If your metal asset goes up in value and you sell it, the IRS treats it as a “collectible” and the tax is 28% of the gain whereby selling a stock, a bond or a mutual fund at a profit will cost you anywhere from 0-20% dependent on your income. Also, many “conservative” investors flock to gold, but all precious metals have to be considered as speculative in nature, both in the long and short-terms. They are very volatile in price and one had better be willing to hold them over the long-run rather than as a “get-rich-quick” strategy.

I have been an active investor for over 40 years and don’t invest in gold. I consulted Investopedia in order to catalogue average returns for different asset classes over the last 100 years. Over that time frame, stocks have, on average, returned 7-8%, bonds 3-4% and gold 2.5%. If you factor in an average inflation rate of 3.00% over that time, the far-reaching lesson is that gold doesn’t perform as well as other asset classes over the long-term. Again, everyone’s situation is different.

