Investing In Uncertain Times

High interest rates, inflation, a war in the Middle East along with one in Ukraine, an upcoming contentious election year: 2023 will go down in the history books as a year packed with uncertainty to rival those in most scholars’ memories. As consumers, it’s tempting to give in to fear, go to cash and wait for the tides to turn. History has shown, though, that the most successful long-term investors rise above the fear, carefully evaluate the plan they have in place, make minor tweaks if necessary and keep the faith. Checking your account value too often during times of market volatility is a recipe for disaster for most. I counsel nervous investors to throw their unopened statements in a drawer, turn off the market scroll of CNBC and go for a walk. Human anxiety triggers our “fight or flight” reaction which too often causes investors to sell at the bottom and then lose out on market gains by never getting back into the market or doing so at the top, defeating the premise of “buy low, sell high”. I have been an advisor for many years and investors who tried to “time the market” have never been successful. No one knows the exact right time to sell and the exact right time to buy. Please don’t believe anyone who tells you they do.

Your wealth can be held as three different types of assets: stocks, bonds and cash. An important consideration for every investor is to clearly evaluate their goals and their tolerance for risk and make an informed decision, with or without a professional advisor, as to how their wealth should be allocated to each of the asset classes. No asset class is good or bad; they each serve a necessary purpose in a well-diversified portfolio. Stocks seek to give investors long-term purchasing power. Bonds may outperform stocks at some points in a normal economic cycle and provide stability, though their historic returns are lower than stocks. Too many times, though, investors believe that bonds cannot go down in value. This is false. 2022 was one of the worst years for bonds on record. Cash is checking accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit (C.D.s). Most cash accounts held at banks are federally-insured by the F.D.I.C. up to legal limitations. If a bank fails, you will be able to recoup the value of a federally-insured account up to the legal limit. At the end of the day, though, an investor’s highest priority is the assurance that she or he can sleep at night, so holding a given amount in cash may be of paramount importance. Even though I am a very experienced investor and have a high risk tolerance, holding cash equal to six months living expenses in an “emergency fund” is a prudent practice that I have long held and recommended to my clients as well.

