Love and money: Talking finances with a loved one

In honor of Valentine’s Day, I thought I’d share an important strategy that I’ve shared with dozens of couples who are looking for a way to ensure harmony in a relationship regarding money and bill paying. Money is a “pain point” for many couples, so having a plan can help your connection stay as healthy and loving as possible.

I am a big believer in the power of using a hybrid of both individual and joint accounts. To start, there are a couple of important steps to prepare. First off, block off a couple hours to pore over expenses and categorize them as “household” or individual. Household expenses are things like your mortgage, groceries, animal care, utility bills, streaming services, etc. Individual expenses are your daily latte habit, those video games to which you like to treat yourself, your trip to Ulta or Sephora or “boys’ night out”. This is really important: no judgement about individual expenses! Our goal here is to take these out of the joint equation so you can be smart with your money while still honoring each other. Get detailed with the help of past bank statements and credit card statements. There will be variations month to month, but you’ll be able to get a sense of an average amount spent per month on household categories. List the categories along with amounts you feel will cover these bills every month, total them and divide them by two. Then I counsel each partner to set up an individual checking and savings account and the pair to also open a joint checking and savings account. The same goes with credit cards. Each partner should open an individual charge card and share a joint one. Each pay period, wages and/or income is deposited into the individual accounts. Also twice a month, ask your bank to do an auto transfer from each of the individual accounts into your joint “household” account of the amount you calculated to be half of your total monthly joint expenses. Some couples like to set aside time twice a month to pay these joint bills together while others delegate the job to one partner and then rely on that partner to report back with either an “all good” or a summary on bills that came in either higher or lower than expectations. Over time, spending categories can morph and change and be re-classified as either joint or individual based on in-depth conversations by the couple where both partners’ opinions can be heard, arriving at a solution that suits both. An example may be car payments. Some couples categorize car payments as a joint expense while others choose to keep it as an individual expense.

That’s how the joint accounts work. The individual accounts grant freedom to each partner to spend the balance in those accounts as they please. I like to buy shoes. It’s kind of a sickness. I know my husband thinks I’m nuts, but this is our bond and he has to show up without judgement. My husband collects guitars. I have no idea why anyone needs ten classic guitars, but I am not allowed to comment.

Most couples are in a position and choose to contribute the same amount to the joint account. It does happen that one partner might far out-earn the other. What then? It would make sense that the individuals then, with great discussion, agree to make contributions in proportion to their income levels.

