More things to consider if you use a debit card

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, visit https://hhcinvestments.net/.

We love our debit cards. Last time, though, we learned that debit cards really fall down when it comes to fraud protection, especially when you stack them up next to that credit card in your wallet. Today we’ll discuss some more drawbacks when it comes to debit card use.

One detriment to solely or mostly using debit cards is that they don’t help you build credit. Individual credit histories have become more and more important in the modern age. If you want to buy a home, a car, a boat, take out a college loan or eventually get a credit card, you absolutely need a credit history that shows you can responsibly handle and pay on credit. The more positive credit history you have, the lower the loan rates you will receive, resulting in savings of real dollars over time. Did you know that insurance companies check your credit and you will be given lower insurance rates if you possess a higher credit score? It’s true and it’s just another reason to give time and attention to building the best credit history that you can.

Another reason to use credit cards over debit cards is the process you will go through if there is ever a question on a charge. If you believe a credit card entry is incorrect or fraudulent, you simply call the financial institution and tell them you want them to dispute the charge and open an inquiry. The bank will take down all the facts, credit your account and look into the matter. Please note that I said credit your account: during the dispute process, you will have full use of your credit card and can charge up to the limit without worrying that the disputed amount is “tied up”. Not so with a debit card. If you find a debit charge on your account that you don’t think you made, you absolutely should call your bank to dispute it. But while your bank or credit union is examining all the records (which could take awhile), that debit charge stays deducted off your balance until the whole process is over. Depending upon the size of the debit and the length of time it takes the process, that could cause you some real headaches.

Now please don’t misunderstand. Showing good financial sense can mean responsible use of both debit and credit cards. Absolutely use your debit card at the ATM for quick cash. Paying for your double mocha macchiato with your debit card, too, is probably okay. But your big-screen TV? Or your new smartphone? Better put those on your credit card for protection. And paying for fuel at the pump? Fraudsters are still installing card readers at convenient stores. Either walking inside and giving the clerk your debit card or paying at the pump with your credit card are your best bets.

