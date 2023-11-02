THE REST OF THE STORY ON HEALTH SAVINGS ACCOUNTS

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, visit https://hhcinvestments.net.

Last month, we highlighted the fact that Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) are one of the greatest gifts that Uncle Sam gives us. We also talked about eligibility for individuals and families and the ins and outs of contributions for the tax years of 2023 and 2024.

Today, we’ll discuss the allowable medical expenses for which HSA distributions can pay and some important caveats to keep in mind before opening an HSA.

We all know that even with health insurance, there are plenty of out-of-pocket expenses that can really add up. These are the kinds of things for which HSA distributions can pay:

Deductibles

Co-pays

Out-of-pocket prescription costs

Dental and vision costs

Psychiatric or behavioral health bills

COBRA premiums

Long-term care premiums

You can’t pay for your medical plan premiums or Medicare supplement premiums with your HSA, but the premium for Medicare Part B (if you’re not yet taking social security benefits and are being sent a bill by Medicare) would be allowable.

Sound too good to be true?

There are a few rules about taking distributions of which you need to know. If you need to access the funds from your account before age 65 to pay for non-qualified expenses, you’ll pay tax on the amount of the distribution and a 20% penalty. The rule is a little different if you’re over 65 years of age. If so, you can take a distribution for a reason other than a covered medical expense, but you’ll pay taxes on the amount at your current tax rate.

Your best bet is having an emergency fund from where you can draw money for unexpected expenses and leave the HSA for medical expenses only.

Also important to know is that there’s no “use it or lose it” clause with Health Savings Accounts. Balances roll over from year-to-year and can keep growing. If you have an HSA with your employer, you can take it with you if you change employers by bringing it to your new employer if they sponsor Health Savings Accounts or transfer it to your financial advisor or a discount investment firm.

