Social Security claiming strategies for the divorced

If you’ve been following our series on “best practices” for maximizing Social Security benefits, today we bring the conversation to those who are single in retirement because their marriage has ended as a result of divorce. There are a great deal of myths and misunderstanding around claiming strategies for all retirees and we’ll seek to clear some more of those up today.

It’s news to some that divorced individuals have rights on claiming benefits for themselves due to a marriage, especially if it was several years in the past and you’ve “moved on”. As long as a marriage lasted 10 years (as per the date the divorce decree was signed), an individual can claim a spousal benefit from an ex-spouse. The claimant must be unmarried and at least 62 years of age. Another stipulation is that the ex-spouse must have filed for their own benefit unless the divorce occurred over 2 years ago. If a divorcee is over 62 and remarries, they must report the marriage to the Social Security Administration and the checks will cease. The only exception would be if the remarried spouse determines that the ex-spouse has died. Then, the remarried spouse needs to compare his/her current benefit to the survivor benefit of the deceased spouse. If the resulting survivor benefit is higher, they are entitled to that benefit. As an example, if Susan and Matt were married for 15 years before divorcing, both have a potential future claim on the social security benefits of the other ex-partner if that person passes first. Let’s say that Susan was a highly-paid executive during her career while Matt was a wonderful social services provider working for a local non-profit before he retired. Both remarried and co-parented the children they had together during their marriage. When Matt and Susan retire, most probably Susan’s social security benefit will be higher than Matt’s. If Matt finds out from his children that Susan passed, he would be eligible to go to his local Social Security office and work with a case agent to discover the amount of Susan’s benefit and file a claim to begin collecting that benefit instead of his own based on his new status of a deceased spouse. It does not matter that he is an ex-spouse. If Susan’s current spouse also has a lower benefit than Susan, both Matt and the current spouse could file and collect on Susan’s benefit amount. Please know that it is up to divorced people to keep track of their ex-spouses and whether they are alive or deceased. The Social Security Administration will not help you with strategies concerning ex-spouses and will not even verify the death of an ex-spouse. It might not be your favorite thing in the world to “keep tabs” on your ex-spouse, but please know that it could make a great deal of difference in the amount of your permanent Social Security benefits in the future.

