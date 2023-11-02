SOME OPTIONS TO THE LONG-TERM CARE PROBLEM

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, visit https://hhcinvestments.net.

Last time we talked about the number of seniors who will need long-term care during their lifetimes, the high cost and the misconceptions about the care and who pays for it.

Below are a few of the options that families have.

Long-term Care Insurance

For traditional long-term care insurance, the insurance company underwrites your policy based on your health (both cognitive and physical) and chooses whether to insure you or not at a cost determined by them.

You can choose a deductible period (amount of time you will pay full-freight before benefits kick in), the monthly benefit amount, what is covered (home health care in addition to institutional care or just institutional care) and whether or not you want an inflation rider which will increase the amount of the monthly benefit over time as it rises with inflation. Many people shy away from this type of policy as it is “use it or lose it.”

Asset-based Long-term Care Policies

Asset-based long-term care policies are a hybrid policy offered by some insurance companies whereby long-term care costs are covered in some fashion, like traditional long-term care insurance, but they offer some kind of death benefit if long-term care is not necessary. Premiums on this type of policy are not deductible.

Life Insurance Policy with a Long-term Care Rider

The last option is a true life insurance policy with what is called a long-term care rider. A rider is an extra benefit attached to the insurance contract for which you pay extra.

An example would be a $1 million life insurance policy with a long-term care rider. If you choose to have this policy to pay long-term care costs, the total amount paid is deducted from the face of the policy and the tax-free death benefit is reduced by that amount.

Would you like to have a conversation about long-term care, retirement planning or estate planning? I’m here to help!

Contact Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, today at 563-949-4705 or heidi@hhcinvestments.net.

Learn more at hhcinvestments.net.

Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC is a different kind of financial firm! We empower women’s financial futures and serve women and the people they love. Heidi Huiskamp Collins has been a financial professional for 20 years and is licensed as a fiduciary, always putting the needs and interests of her clients above her own. Heidi’s passion is searching out individual stocks and bonds for her clients. Her 5-6 hours a day of research and analysis is what she does for fun! She would love to sit down with you over a beverage and have a complimentary conversation about the people and goals that matter to you.

Securities offered through J.W. Cole Financial, Inc. (JWC). Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through J.W. Cole Advisors, Inc. (JWCA). Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and JWC/JWCA are unaffiliated entities.