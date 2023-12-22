Some of the reasons you might buy life insurance for your child

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, visit hhcinvestments.net.

There is a great deal of confusing information out there about the advisability of buying life insurance for a newborn or young child and I’m going to try to help dispel it here by giving you a full rundown of the pros and cons so you can make the best decision possible for your family. Let’s start today with the reasons this might make sense and in future articles I’ll give you a rundown of the downsides.

A policy on your child with you as the beneficiary allows you to cover your child’s funeral expenses and the time you might want to take off work to mourn your child should such a terrible thing happen. Unlike with adults, children don’t have to take a medical exam (at most, you might be asked a few health questions on the insurance application) and the child receives the valuable benefit of guaranteed insurability, meaning they can’t be turned down for insurance coverage, if they were to develop a health condition later in life (say the family has a history of diabetes). Insurance is never cheaper than when it is taken out on a newborn and usually, since it will probably be something called a whole life policy, the premiums won’t increase as the individual insured gets older. That means you effectively get to lock in a low rate which is a real boon to you and the child.

Securities offered through J.W. Cole Financial, Inc. (JWC). Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through J.W. Cole Advisors, Inc. (JWCA). Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and JWC/JWCA are unaffiliated entities.