Taxation on Retirement Account Assets to Heirs

Sponsored - Last month, we talked about how non-retirement account assets are taxed to heirs after someone passes. This month we will tackle retirement accounts. Loved ones can identify retirement investments by paying attention to a few clues. First of all, pay attention to how an account is titled on the paperwork that you find in the home of the deceased or in their mail. An account that is listed as Susan A. Johnson or Susan A. Johnson Trust is what’s called a taxable account and will be taxed as discussed in the 03/21/23 article, “Taxes on Non-Retirement Inherited Investments”, on this site. If instead the paperwork says Susan A. Johnson followed by “IRA”, “Traditional IRA”, “Rollover IRA”, “SEP IRA”, “SIMPLE IRA”, “403-b” or “401K”, the money in the account has never been taxed and has special rules. One exception would be wording that says “Roth IRA”. We’ll get to that in a minute.

Let’s say that your paperwork alludes to the fact above that the money in the account has never been taxed. The great majority of workers with retirement accounts save in accounts like this and if you inherit a retirement account, there’s a good chance this is the kind that will be left to you as a beneficiary. This is money that bypasses probate and can pass to loved ones quickly on the presentation of a death certificate. That’s all to the good. The one downside, though, is that this money, as I said, has never been taxed and Uncle Sam is eventually going to want his cut. When you inherit this kind of retirement account called a deferred tax retirement account, it will be put into a retirement account in your name and you will have access to it. If you are 59-1/2 or older, you can choose to cash in a portion or the whole thing and pay ordinary income taxes on the amount. If you are younger than 59-1/2, you will pay taxes plus a 10% penalty. Taxes and/or a penalty are not assessed until you take money out. If you decide to leave the assets alone, you defer taxes for a time, but you also face the very real possibility that the value will grow over time and you will eventually be taxed on a larger amount at a tax rate of which you can’t predict.

The other eventuality is that the retirement money is in a Roth IRA. Roth IRAs are the best gift the IRS gives us as the saver who previously owned the account paid tax on the money inside at the time of investment and the account has been able to grow tax-free and can be enjoyed by heirs tax-free. Beneficiaries can withdraw all or a portion of the account according to tax law and never pay a penny of tax on it. What a great deal!

If you are a saver with both a tax-deferred account and a tax-free Roth account, you want to be very intentional as you make decisions as to whom will inherit your accounts. Please keep in mind that, because of the tax-free nature, a Roth IRA of a lower dollar amount may, in fact, be more valuable than a higher value tax-deferred account. If you’re someone who is concerned with keeping allocations fair, please have an investment professional crunch the numbers and help you with these important decisions.

