WHAT THE HECK IS A BOND?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, visit hhcinvestments.net

A bond is nothing more than a fancy I.O.U. In the world of investing, lots of parties can issue bonds: companies like Apple, Inc. or Procter & Gamble, countries like U.S. Treasury bonds or German bonds, or municipalities like the State of Iowa or the Village of Bettendorf or the Rock Island/Milan School District. Whenever most people hear in conversation or on the radio or TV that “the market is up”, they automatically think of the stock market. Would it surprise you to know that the markets that trade bonds are bigger than any stock market?

An issuer, say ABC Co., might make a decision to issue bonds to finance the building of a new plant to make combines. When the company does so, they are selling an instrument that makes two promises to a potential investor: (1) that at the end of a given time period, provided up-front, the company will pay the amount of the bond back to the investor and (2) that in the meantime, the company will pay the investor a sum of money (interest) usually twice a year at a rate that is also provided to the investor up-front. The two payouts together will equal the face amount of the bond multiplied by the interest rate. Let’s look at an example: Susan has $ 5,000.00 in her savings account making less than 1.00% interest. She doesn’t need the money for expenses anytime in the foreseeable future and wants the money to grow at a higher rate. She talks to her financial advisor, Mary, and they decide together to use Susan’s $ 5,000.00 to buy five brand-new 7 year $ 1,000.00 bonds issued by XYZ Co. that carry an interest rate of 3.00%. By buying the bonds, Susan is receiving a promise from XYZ Co. that they will pay her $ 5,000.00 in 7 years and that every 6 months, she will receive $ 75.00 in interest ($ 5,000.00 X .03 / 2 times per year). For the next 7 years, Susan will receive a 1099 tax form from her financial advisor’s brokerage company that she has earned $ 150.00 in taxable interest. Interest earned from a bond issued by a company is taxed at your ordinary tax rate, which may be higher than the rate you might pay if you received dividend income from a stock.

Let’s stop for a moment and talk about taxes on bonds issued by countries. U.S. government bond interest is tax-free at the state and local level, but fully taxable at your ordinary tax rate for federal taxes to the IRS. Bonds issued by non-U.S. countries are fully taxable at your ordinary tax rate at the state, local and federal levels.

