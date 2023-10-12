WHAT THE HECK IS A MUTUAL FUND?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, visit https://hhcinvestments.net.

You may not realize it, but if you are an average investor in the U.S. with a retirement fund at work or a brokerage account or IRA with a financial professional, you probably hold a mutual fund. They are the most common investment sold by advisors and most work retirement funds consist wholly of a choice of mutual funds.

According to statista.com, there were approximately 126,500 in the world in 2021.

But what are they?

The best way to think of a mutual fund is that it acts like a “basket” for an investor. There are three main ways a consumer can hold wealth that can easily be turned into cash: stocks, bonds and cash, itself (checking and savings accounts, CDs, money market accounts).

A mutual fund is established by a fund company and can hold any combination of these three assets. For instance, a large company U.S. stock mutual fund may contain 100 different stocks: perhaps ten different technology companies, three oil and gas companies, six different manufacturing companies, etc. The thinking is that if one company is going down, another is going up. This diversification is the biggest selling point of a mutual fund.

There are different ways of categorizing mutual funds. One could describe them by the investments held in them like a stock mutual fund, a bond mutual fund or a balanced mutual fund which would mean that the fund contains stocks, bonds and cash for further diversification across asset types. Mutual funds can also be actively managed by a fund manager or a team of managers who react and buy and sell holdings according to their current research and analysis. Its opposite is a passive mutual fund which merely changes its holdings of investments based on tracking an index like the Dow Jones Industrial or the S&P 500 stock index. Because passive mutual funds are more “hands-off,” they generally have lower fees than actively-managed mutual funds.

Let’s talk a minute about fees while we’re at it.

All mutual funds have annual fees called expense ratios. These are the costs to keep the lights on at the fund company, pay the staff, send out the statements, etc. Both actively-managed and passive funds have them, but passive funds are generally lower.

Then there are mutual funds that have a “load” and those that are categorized as “no loads.” To have the privilege to buy a particular fund that has a load, the investor must pay either a percentage of the amount invested up-front (a front-end load) or a percentage of the amount liquidated when the investment is cashed-in (a back-end load). One clue as to whether you have a mutual fund with a load is whether the description of the fund includes the phrase “A share” or “C share” after the name of the fund.

