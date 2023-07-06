WHAT THE HECK IS A STOCK?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, visit hhcinvestments.net

I’m a big believer in education and meeting people exactly where they are in their financial journey. With about 20 years of experience as a financial planner, I’ve come across countless people who have so much fear and shame surrounding finances. So many people are convinced they “should know” all there is to know about personal finance and end up confiding in me that they are “stupid” when it comes to money matters. It breaks my heart! Over the next couple months, please tune in here to learn about the “basics”.

A share of stock represents ownership in a company. If Acme Co. wants to build a new plant to make combines, they might decide to finance this project by issuing stock. Let’s imagine an example: Sarah has money in a savings account making less than 1.00% that she won’t need for expenses for many years. She is hoping to grow that money and so buys 100 shares of Acme stock at $ 10.00 per share for a cost of $ 1,000.00. Sarah is now a proud owner of a small slice of Acme Co. Let’s stop for a moment and dissect Acme as stocks are categorized in different ways.

One way stocks are categorized is by their size: large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap. The “cap” stands for capitalization and is determined by multiplying the total number of company stock shares outstanding by their current market price. There are thousands of stocks and the ones that are the biggest in size and most recognizable are large-caps. Small-cap companies are newer or what you’ve heard referred to as “start-ups”. Mid-caps are medium size companies.

We need to bring risk and reward into the mix too. The smaller a company is, the more growth potential it might have, but its stock will also be the riskiest. All stocks move up and down in value according to sales, net profits, economic cycles, news and investor emotions, but mid-caps move more and are riskier than large-caps and small-caps move even more and are riskier than both other types. Some people decide to take on the extra risk of investing in small-cap stocks because they believe that company has an emerging technology that they believe will make that stock a “winner” over time. Come back in a couple weeks to learn the two ways that investors make money with stocks.

Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC is a different kind of financial firm! We empower women’s financial futures and serve women and the people they love. Heidi Huiskamp Collins has been a financial professional for 20 years and is licensed as a fiduciary, always putting the needs and interests of her clients above her own. Heidi’s passion is searching out individual stocks and bonds for her clients. Her 5-6 hours a day of research and analysis is what she does for fun! She would love to sit down with you over a beverage and have a complimentary conversation about the people and goals that matter to you. Please reach out to Riane, Chief Operating Officer, at 563-949-4705 or riane@hhcinvestments.net.

This information is for general information only and are not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations.

Securities offered through J.W. Cole Financial, Inc. (JWC) Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through J.W. Cole Advisors, Inc. (JWCA). Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and JWC/JWCA are unaffiliated entities.