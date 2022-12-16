Your Checklist of Financial New Year’s Resolutions

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, visit https://hhcinvestments.net.

1. Pay yourself first to start an emergency fund at your local bank or credit union. It doesn’t matter if you set aside $25 a paycheck or more, promise yourself that you’ll work hard to eventually have a cash cushion of at least $5,000.00.

2. Pay off debt, especially credit card debt. Use either the “Debt Snowball Method” (detailed in these pages last month) or the “Debt Avalanche Method” (stay tuned: coming up in these pages later this month).

3. Make this the year you start a budget. There are lots of budgeting apps or pen and paper work too. Dig deep into at least 2 months of income and expenses. You’ll be shocked at how much money flies out the window on things that really and truly don’t improve the quality of your life. Set a competition for yourself to cut corners on the “extras” so you can build your emergency fund, pay off debt, save for retirement or save for a vacation.

4. Get your annual free credit report from the three credit reporting agencies at www.AnnualCreditReport.com. Look for errors and report them as soon as possible.

5. Review your insurance coverages and coverage limits, including life insurance. If you have a healthy emergency fund, think about raising deductibles to save on premiums. Call your agent and ask about any discounts for which you may be eligible.

6. Save for retirement, especially if you have a retirement plan at work that offers a “match.” Never leave free money on the table. Seriously consider contributing the amount up to which your company offers a matching percentage of your wages.

7. Check your credit score and make 2023 the year that you will improve it. Most financial institutions now show your credit score for free on their apps. Promise yourself that you won’t open any new credit cards this year and always pay your bills on time.

8. Get your estate planning in order. The last thing you want is for your state to step in and decide how your assets get divvied up because you didn’t have a will or a trust.

9. Check all your household subscriptions (including streaming services) and cancel duplicates or ones you no longer use. I can’t tell you the number of couples that come to me for budgeting help, only to find out that they each have an Amazon Prime account.

