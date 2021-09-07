John Deere Community Spotlight: Dan Haskill

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of John Deere and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about John Deere, visit https://www.deere.com/en/our-company/higher-purpose/

This engaging video series, produced in collaboration with KWQC-TV6, features John Deere employees who are making a positive impact in the greater Quad Cities community.

Dan Haskill is a smart connected warehouse business analyst at John Deere Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Milan. He helps create and implement warehouse systems to ensure the right parts are being delivered on-time to customers and dealers globally.

Dan and his wife, Allison, adopted twin daughters Amber and Amy in 2011. He said the girls had “never been shopping before and had only the clothes on their back” at the time.

Because Amber and Amy are very tall and athletic, they outgrew those clothes very quickly. Amber suggested that they donate their old wardrobe to Quad Cities-area foster children and after a clothing drive at their Rock Island middle school – which garnered 5,000 donations, by the way – they set up a makeshift store stocked with trendy clothes where foster kids could shop with dignity.

Today, Closet2Closet (commonly referred to as C2C) provides children in foster care with a basic wardrobe, offers a personal shopping service with clothing “care packages” for delivery, and supplies hygiene kits with toiletries such as toothpaste and shaving cream.

