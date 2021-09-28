John Deere Community Spotlight: Felicia Knary

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of John Deere and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about John Deere, visit https://www.deere.com/en/our-company/higher-purpose/

This engaging video series, produced in collaboration with KWQC-TV6, features John Deere employees who are making a positive impact in the greater Quad Cities community.

Felicia Knary works with John Deere dealerships around the world. She is very enthusiastic about her job, particularly her close relationship with our dealers, and is passionate about volunteering with high school youth.

Felicia was born and raised in the Quad Cities and says she “didn’t have a good home life, so I had to go out at 16 and get a job.” While a student at United Township High School in East Moline, she had a mentor in a school-affiliated job training program. In the morning, she went to class and in the afternoon learned office skills at a utility company. After graduation, the company, which soon became MidAmerican Energy, hired her.

She spent 12-years at MidAmerican in numerous IT roles before joining Deere. She never thought our company would be a fit because, she says, “I thought it was all for folks who worked on a farm.

”Felicia has held numerous positions of increasing responsibility in her 22-years at Deere such as account manager supporting dealer systems, aftermarket and customer support, and e-commerce. As mentioned, she is extremely proud of building strong bonds with our dealer channel and their loyal customers.

Today, Felicia is involved in iJag (Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates) and volunteers at her alma mater, United Township High School, to educate students about potential careers with John Deere. Volunteering with iJag is very meaningful to Felicia. iJag provides similar skills and opportunity to those she benefitted from when she was in high school. Being able to pay this forward at United Township is very special to Felicia.

