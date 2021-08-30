John Deere Community Spotlight: Katherine Woody

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of John Deere and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about John Deere, visit https://www.deere.com/en/our-company/higher-purpose/

This engaging video series, produced in collaboration with KWQC-TV6, features John Deere employees who are making a positive impact in the greater Quad Cities community.

Katherine Woody is a market analyst in the John Deere Construction & Forestry Division. She began her Deere career two years ago as an administrative assistant and assumed her current role in December 2020. She works closely with the corporate business division helping manage relationships with the largest C&F customers. In addition, she plays a key role in planning customer events and manages promotional items and ordering.

Philanthropy and volunteerism have been passions for Katherine since her undergrad years at University of Mary, where administrators placed high value on community involvement and support.

Today, Katherine’s favorite volunteer activity is working with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley. She mentors a 14-year old girl from Davenport – “the perfect match” in her words – and has raised approximately $4,500 for the organization over the past few months. Katherine will participate in Over the Edge on Saturday, an event during which she’ll rappel down the side of the 10-story Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport. She also volunteers with the United Way and TNBC at the Lincoln Center in Davenport.

