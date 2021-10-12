John Deere Community Spotlight: Paul Yaklin

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of John Deere and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about John Deere, visit https://www.deere.com/en/our-company/higher-purpose/

This engaging video series, produced in collaboration with KWQC-TV6, features John Deere employees who are making a positive impact in the greater Quad Cities community.

Paul Yakiln is a staff engineer for Global Crop Harvesting in Silvis, Illinois. His role involves performing durability tests on combine front-end equipment. The tests performed by Paul ultimately help the design teams deliver better products to customers. Being raised on a farm, Paul was always fascinated with inventors like John Deere, Ely Whitney, and Thomas Edison. When Paul was in school, he competed in the Physics Olympics program which provided an opportunity to solve small engineering problems (things like mouse trap car, toothpick bridge, etc.). The Physics Olympics gave Paul a great understanding of engineering challenges and gave him exposure to the profession.

When Paul came to John Deere he learned about the FIRST organization through a colleague. He joined the organization as a mentor seven years ago. After mentoring for two years, Paul decided to become a FIST Tech Challenge coach to team 8813, the “Winter Soldiers” which is comprised of 15 high school students mostly from the Bettendorf area (PV school). Paul’s team has earned the State of Iowa Inspire award for four years straight and they also reached the World Championship level twice.

One mission of Paul’s team is to enrich themselves while enriching others. A lot of what they do is centered around community outreach, educating and promoting FIRST in locations with underserved STEM opportunities where STEM isn’t promoted well, like in Rock Island Schools and community centers.

When asked what he finds most gratifying about being involved with FIRST, Paul said, “I know firsthand how satisfying a career in STEM can be. To give students the opportunity to see types of challenges STEM can solve, and the teamwork required to do so, is very rewarding.”

Visit us online to find out more about John Deere and our Higher Purpose.