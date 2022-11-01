Buy Now, Refinance Later

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of New American Funding and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about New American Funding, visit https://www.newamericanfunding.com.

Our 5 Year Rate Protection Pledge will refinance you into a lower rate and remove repeat fees if rates drop in the next five years. Here’s how the 5 Year Rate Protection Pledge works.

1. Find your dream home

If you’ve been thinking about moving and buying a new home, now is the time.

You know that house you’ve been dreaming about – just a few neighborhoods over? It won’t be available when you’re finally “ready.” In fact, there are more homes available right now than there have been in months.

With this program, you don’t need to be deterred by higher interest rates. You can buy now and refinance to an even lower rate later, if rates drop, with no repeat lender fee or appraisal fee from New American Funding when you tap into this program in the next five years.

If you’re already in your dream home, great! This program works for refinances too, including cash-out refinances.

2. Finance your loan with New American Funding

It’s time to turn “I’m just browsing” into “I’m ready to buy.” New American Funding can help you find the ideal loan for you. Our extensive line of home loan options are as diverse as your needs. We also offer adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) and buydown loan programs to help you ease into homeownership with lower initial payments.

We can even help you become a cash buyer through our Buyer Accepted program. Becoming a cash buyer has its benefits, including:

Getting your offer accepted when there’s competition

Potentially saving as much as 11% compared to those using just a mortgage**

Buying a new home before selling your current home

Avoiding storage rentals and hotels in between moves

Closing quickly without messy contingencies

3. Lock your purchase or refinance

Just lock your home purchase or refinance by Dec. 31, 2022 and you’ll be eligible for our 5 Year Rate Protection Pledge to you.

No lender fee, no appraisal fee.

We believe in doing it right – not twice. That means no lender fee or appraisal fee when you refinance with us at a lower rate in the next five years.

If rates drop after you purchase your home, just contact us about refinancing your loan. We can work on getting you a lower rate until Dec. 31, 2027 – with no lender fee and no appraisal fee as part of this program.

Eligibility

Here’s our pledge to you:

Purchase by 12/31/2022

Refinance by 12/31/2027

Get an even lower rate with no lender fee and no appraisal fee when you refinance with New American Funding and lock by these dates. It’s that simple.

Our commitment to get you a low rate and remove repeat fees.

You want a new home and a low rate, but the market is saying you might have to wait. Don’t let higher interest rates get in the way of your dreams. With New American Funding, you can buy today with confidence, knowing that if interest rates drop at any point in the next five years, we can refinance you into a lower rate with no lender fee and no appraisal fee.*

It’s all part of our 5 Year Rate Protection Pledge, designed to help you secure your dream home and financing now, and an even lower rate if rates drop in the next five years. It puts you back in control of your homeownership journey, giving you the peace of mind to save money and time when the next market improvement comes around.

Amber Ernst is a dedicated Loan Consultant with solid experience in home loan origination. Amber Ernst, NMLS #406037 is ready to meet the needs of the community and demonstrate why so many clients have put their trust in New American Funding over the years.

Conditions and restrictions apply. Not all applicants will qualify. Rates and terms effective 9/28/22 and are subject to change without notice. The actual interest rate, APR, and payment may vary based on the specific terms of the loan selected, verification of information, your credit history, the location and type of property, and other factors as determined by Lender. Not available in all states.

*If rates change, you may qualify for a refinance loan with New American Funding. New American Funding will cover the cost of an appraisal up to $500. Applicants are responsible for any amount in excess of $500. To qualify the client will be required to provide a complete application, submit requested documentation, and have their credit pulled. Refinance offer is available after six (6) payments have been made on the original purchase loan. Terms and conditions are subject to change without notice. Due to maximum seller concession rules, discount can be less than $500 in some cases where other concessions have been made to the consumer. Contact your loan officer for more information. By refinancing your existing loan, your total finance charges may be higher over the life of the loan.

**According to a study from researchers at the University of California - San Diego, cash buyers have paid about 11% less than using a mortgage. Reher, Michael and Valkanov, Rossen, The Mortgage-Cash Premium Puzzle (September 24, 2021). Available at SSRN: ssrn.com/abstract=3751917 or dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3751917