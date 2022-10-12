6 Questions to Ask Before Buying Your First Home

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of New American Funding and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about New American Funding, visit https://www.newamericanfunding.com/mortgage-loans/amberernst#about.

Purchasing a home is one of the biggest decisions you will make during your lifetime, and you may be feeling anxious and a bit overwhelmed when getting started. This is normal! Here are six questions to get you focused and make the process even easier and less stressful when applying for a first-time home loan.

1. Do I need a credit report?

Unless you’re paying for your first home in cash, you’ll want to take a look at your credit report before you hit the first open house. You can find a copy of your credit report at annualcreditreport.com at no cost to you, but free access is limited to one request per year.

You will want to examine your credit reports from the three major credit bureaus (TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax) to look for mistakes and contact the bureaus if you find any errors to file a dispute.

Mistakes can include:

Incorrect employers

Mistaken account information

Accounts that don’t belong to you

Late payments you actually made on time

Credit injuries which you did not authorize

Wrong current and former phone numbers and addresses

In addition to the credit report, you will need your credit score which you can find out by going to Credit Karma or other free websites. Lenders will consult your personal credit score when deciding whether to offer you a home loan. Your credit score will also influence the terms of the loan, including the interest rate.

If your credit score is not as high as you would like it to be, there are steps you can take which can dramatically help. This includes keeping your credit card balance to below 15% of its limit, holding off on opening new lines of credit, credit cards, or loans, and always doing your best to pay your bills on time.

2. Do I need to get pre-approved for a home loan?

Getting pre-approved for a mortgage is a must before you start looking for a home, which means speaking to a lender. The loan officer will look over your credit, and verify your income and assets according to your W2s, tax returns, bank statements, and paychecks.

Having your pre-approval letter is almost a requirement for a realtor to show you houses or have sellers accept any offers you may make.

This letter will likely include the maximum amount they will lend you. This does not mean, however, that you should spend this amount (see point #6). In any case, a pre-approval can give you an idea of what types of houses may be in your budget before you start shopping.

3. How does my loan relate to my down payment?

How much you will need for a down payment depends on the type of mortgage you have. Loans with lower or no down payment required like FHA loans are typically popular among first-time home buyers. With an FHA loan, you only need 3.5% of the purchase price of the home as a down payment.

Here are the down payment requirements for other types of home loans:

Conventional 97: 3%

Conventional loans: 5% - 20%

VA loans: no down payment

USDA loans: no down payment

Note that not all loan programs will be available to every borrower. For example, VA loans are reserved for active-duty military members, veterans, and, in some cases, the spouses of those who have passed away. USDA loans are only for home purchases within specific geographic areas.

4. Do I need a Real Estate Agent?

As a first-time home buyer, you’re probably looking to save wherever possible. While you may think foregoing a realtor will save money, in reality the cost of hiring one is factored into the price of the home. A good Real Estate Agent, on top of helping first-time home buyers through the often complex process, can also negotiate on your behalf and help you save on the final cost of the home.

5. How can I create a smart homeownership budget?

Homeownership comes with more costs than your monthly mortgage payment—you may also need to account for paying homeowner’s insurance, private mortgage insurance, closing costs, and HOA fees.

FHA loans require private mortgage insurance (PMI), no matter how much you put down. Annual premiums usually fall between 0.8% and 1% of the purchase price depending on how much the loan is and your down payment.

Conventional loans don’t require private mortgage insurance if you can put down 20% or more.

6. What is a debt-to-income ratio?

Your debt to income ratio (DTI) is your monthly income compared to your debt obligations each month. The most your DTI should be prior to factoring in a mortgage loan is 28%, while it should not exceed 50% when you include your mortgage loan. The DTI is one way to measure your ability to pay all of your bills and is often considered by lenders.

Amber Ernst is a dedicated Loan Consultant with solid experience in home loan origination. Amber Ernst, NMLS #406037 is ready to meet the needs of the community and demonstrate why so many clients have put their trust in New American Funding over the years.

Contact Amber Ernst today https://www.newamericanfunding.com/mortgage-loans/amberernst#about and get started on your journey to being a first-time homebuyer https://www.newamericanfunding.com/first-time-homebuyer/